30.10.2018 - 18:29 Uhr

Humana Ranks No. 7 Among America’s Healthiest 100 Workplaces

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has ranked No. 7 on the list of the “Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America,” compiled by Healthiest Employers to honor companies that see employee well-being as a strategic corporate capability that’s crucial for a productive, top-performing workforce. With the awards, Healthiest Employers highlights companies that treat employee well-being as an enterprise strategy.

