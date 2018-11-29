29.11.2018 - 19:54 Uhr
Hyatt Announces First Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Scotland
Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement for the first Hyatt-branded property in Scotland and the third Hyatt Regency
hotel in the United Kingdom. With 187 guestrooms and 98 apartments, Hyatt Regency Edinburgh Marina is expected to open in 2021 as the premier hotel and residential destination in Scotland’s capital
city.
The
