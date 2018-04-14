14.04.2018 - 02:37 Uhr
Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case
TORONTO and SPOKANE, Wash., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydro One Limited (“Hydro One”) (TSX:H) and Avista Corporation (“Avista”) (NYSE:AVA) today announced the achievement of an important
milestone in the regulatory approval process of their proposed merger. The companies have filed an all-parties settlement agreement in the merger proceeding before the Idaho Public UtilitiesDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.