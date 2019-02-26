26.02.2019 - 21:50 Uhr IBM Elects Michelle J. Howard to Its Board of Directors

The IBM (NYSE:IBM) board of directors today elected Admiral Michelle J. Howard to the board, effective March 1, 2019. Admiral Howard, 58, is a former United States Navy officer and the first woman to become a four-star admiral. She was the first African-American woman to command a ship in the United States Navy (the USS Rushmore). Admiral Howard was also the first African-American and the first Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick