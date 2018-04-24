24.04.2018 - 18:18 Uhr

ID Logistics Group: First-Quarter 2018 Revenues: €327.1 Million

Regulatory News: ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, reports Q1 2018 revenues of €327.1 million, up 1.6% or up 3.8% at constant exchange rates. Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: “In the first quarter of 2018, ID Logistics pursued late 2017 trends with a robust pace of business development

