28.02.2019 - 00:43 Uhr

IDW Media Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Kerry McCluggage, Exits

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (IDWM), an integrated media company with divisions IDW Entertainment (IDWE), IDW Publishing (IDWP), and CTM Media Group (CTM), announced today that its CEO during the last seven months, Kerry McCluggage, has stepped down. Current Board Chairman and controlling stockholder, Howard Jonas, will assume the position of CEO. Jonas is best known as an entrepreneurial

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick