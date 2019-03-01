01.03.2019 - 17:41 Uhr
IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI
February data signalled a softer, but still solid, improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector. The headline PMI slipped to its lowest since August 2017 amid slower
expansions in output and new orders. Notably, the increases were slower than their respective long-run trends, with growth rates dipping to 17- and 20-month lows, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign
clientDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.