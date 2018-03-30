30.03.2018 - 06:04 Uhr
Industrial Nitrogen Market Worth 19.96 Billion USD by 2022
PUNE, India, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report "Industrial Nitrogen Market by Form (Liquid, Compressed), Technology (Cryogenic distillation, Membrane separation), Transportation (Cylinder, Bulk, Pipeline), End-use industry
(Metal manufacturing, Food & beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Nitrogen Market size is projectedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.