23.03.2018 - 14:49 Uhr InfoComm Southeast Asia to Debut May 2019 in Bangkok

New trade show brings the leading pro-AV and integrated experience technologies to one of the world's most exciting emerging markets FAIRFAX, Virginia, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIXA™, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, in partnership with InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd, is pleased to announce it will debut its InfoComm Southeast Asia show May 15-17, 2019, at the Bangkok Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick