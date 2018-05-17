17.05.2018 - 03:50 Uhr
Innodisk Tackles SSD Data Retention Challenges in High Temperature
Innodisk's new iRetention™ is strengthening data retention through firmware and hardware optimization
TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash memory is a non-volatile storage medium. This means that data remains on the
Solid State Drive (SSD) without power. There are, however, certain factors that can lead to data loss and data degradation.
