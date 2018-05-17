17.05.2018 - 03:50 Uhr

Innodisk Tackles SSD Data Retention Challenges in High Temperature

Innodisk's new iRetention™ is strengthening data retention through firmware and hardware optimization TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash memory is a non-volatile storage medium. This means that data remains on the Solid State Drive (SSD) without power. There are, however, certain factors that can lead to data loss and data degradation. Data Retention: Temperature

