21.05.2018 - 03:18 Uhr
INTA Selects Singapore for 142nd Annual Meeting Slated for April 2020
SEATTLE, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) today announced that it will hold its 142nd Annual Meeting-the world's largest trademark event-in Singapore
from April 25 to 29, 2020, at the Marina Bay Sands. This marks the second time INTA is bringing its Annual Meeting to Asia, and the first time that the organization will host the event in Southeast
