AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS to sell Swiss feed producer Granovit in management buy-out

- The buyer led by CEO Andreas Fischer will continue on the course taken in the operational restructuring

- Granovit has been positioned as an independent company after the carve-out from the Cargill Group

Munich, April 1, 2019 -AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) will sell its subsidiary Granovit, with its headquarters in Lucens (Switzerland), to the current management team led by CEO Andreas Fischer in the form of a management buy-out. The company produces premix and compound feed for poultry, swine, beef cattle and dairy cattle for the Swiss market at three production facilities. The product portfolio also includes specialty feed for pets, horses and zoo animals, as well as medicated feed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

AURELIUS had acquired the company from Cargill in 2017. The carve-out from the Cargill Group was successfully completed in only three months. Among other things, an independent finance department and IT infrastructure were developed and the company was positioned in the market under the new name Granovit in 2018. The company's structures, processes and costs were optimized and adapted to the requirements of a medium-sized Swiss enterprise. In addition, the portfolio was drastically streamlined with a focus on quality, while a new number of products were introduced to the market, which have established Granovit as a brand in the Swiss market.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 21 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 15,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. than EUR 3.8 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1.2 billion (as of March 2019).

The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group Anke Banaschewski Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0 Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55 E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

01.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6 82031 Grünwald

Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55 E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 WKN: A0JK2A Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 793955 End of News DGAP News Service

793955 01.04.2019