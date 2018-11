22.11.2018 - 05:20 Uhr Canada's murder rate hits near 10-year high in 2017 on gun deaths

Canada's murder rate in 2017 jumped by 7 percent to a near 10-year high and gun-related deaths were the highest in 25 years, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Den vollständigen Artikel auf channelnewsasia.com lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick