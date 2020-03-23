Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, DE000FPH9000

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer Name: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Street: Prenzlauer Promenade 28 Postal code: 13089 City: BerlinGermany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Baring Asset Management LimitedCity of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 March 2020 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 16301456 Previous notification 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000FPH9000 486423 % 2.98 % Total 486423 2.98 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligationX Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date23 March 2020

23.03.2020

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin

Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com End of News DGAP News Service

23.03.2020