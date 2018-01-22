22.01.2018 - 03:51 Uhr
Louisville women take 1st loss of season
A.J. Alix made a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:04 remaining and Nicole Ekhomu added a free throw with 7.8 seconds left, helping No. 12 Florida State hand No. 2 Louisville its first loss of the season, 50-49 Sunday.
The visiting Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 ACC) trailed 22-9 after the first quarter before rallying, taking their first lead at 37-36 in the third quarter. They won despite shooting 28 percent overall.
Arica Carter's three-pointer put Louisville