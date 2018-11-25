25.11.2018 - 03:16 Uhr Misery continues for Harbaugh, Michigan in The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With its best chance in years to beat Ohio State in The Game, Michigan crashed and burned.Michigan's "revenge tour" — along with its Big Ten and national title hopes — ended in misery on a cold, gray Saturday in Ohio Stadium, where the Wolverines have been unable to win a game since 2000. Final score: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39."I'm pretty shocked that the outcome is like this and how easily they moved the ball and made plays," senior defensive back Tyree Kinnel said. Den vollständigen Artikel auf 10tv.com lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick