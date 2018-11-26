NEC to Showcase Futuristic Technologies at the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair 2018 in Mumbai

- Solutions to be showcased include Safer Cities, Smart Transportation, Digital Governance, Digital Enterprises, Smart Connectivity among others -

TOKYO, Nov 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India Private Limited, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, will be hosting the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair (NISF) 2018 in Mumbai on December 3, 2018. This is a flagship event for NEC Corporation that is being organized in India for the first time.The sixth edition of the fair will showcase innovative technologies and solutions developed by NEC in the fields of Safer Cities, Smart Transportation, Digital Governance, Digital Enterprises, and Smart Connectivity through first-hand experience modules and solution demonstrations. Also, the event will be highlighted with various sessions and seminars attended by industry leaders and NEC global management.Commenting on the event, Mr. Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are extremely delighted to host our annual technology fair in India for the first time. This fair provides us with a platform to demonstrate our expertise in a range of fields and to share innovations and technological developments with all the stakeholders in the country."NEC started operations in India in the 1950s. From telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, NEC Technologies India serves community interests reaching from governments and private businesses to individuals.For more detail on the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair 2018, please access the event website at https://www.in-nisf2018.nec/.About NEC Technologies India Private LimitedNEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its Centre of Excellence for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets. NEC operates across India with offices in New Delhi (head office), Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.For further information please visit: https://in.nec.com/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.