Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 11, 2019

Results for Bimagrumab in Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes presented by MorphoSys's Partner

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its licensee Novartis presented phase 2 results for bimagrumab, a human anti-activin receptor monoclonal antibody developed by Novartis and generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody technology. The data from the trial in overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were presented on November 7 as a late breaking poster at the Obesity Week 2019 in Las Vegas, USA.

According to the abstract, the double-blinded, placebo-controlled study showed that bimagrumab treatment over 48 weeks was safe and well tolerated. The treatment reduced body fat and weight while increasing lean body mass (LBM). At week 48, fat mass decreased 21% (7.5 kg) in bimagrumab- vs. 0.5% (0.2 kg) in placebo-treated subjects (p<0.001) and HbA1c decreased 0.76% points in the bimagrumab group vs. an increase of 0.04% points in the placebo group (p=0.005). Weight decreased 6.5% (5.9 kg) in bimagrumab- vs. 0.8% (0.8 kg) in placebo-treated subjects (p<0.001); LBM increased 3.6 % (1.7 kg) in the bimagrumab group vs. a decrease of 0.8% (0.4 kg) in the placebo group (p<0.001); and BMI was reduced 6.7% (2.2 kg/m2) in the bimagrumab group vs. 0.8% (0.3 kg/m2) in the placebo group (p<0.001).

Dr. Markus Enzelberger, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG, said: "We are very pleased to see these data from this clinical study in type 2 diabetes. We look forward to the further development of bimagrumab as a potential treatment option in this indication."

About MorphoSys MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 405 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

