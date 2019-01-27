27.01.2019 - 07:16 Uhr
Ryan Bader KOs Fedor Emelianenko to make Bellator history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ryan Bader stopped Fedor Emelianenko just 35 seconds into the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix finale Saturday night, becoming the first Bellator fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously. Bader (27-5) floored the vaunted Russian heavyweight with a left hook from distance in the opening exchanges of their long-anticipated bout. He added a...Den vollständigen Artikel auf nypost.com lesen.