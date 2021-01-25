Splitit to Enable Monthly Payment Solutions Across THG’s Beauty, Nutrition and Lifestyle Brands

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT), a leading global monthly instalment payment solution, today announced it has partnered with THG plc (THG), a global technology platform that specialises in taking brands direct to consumers, to offer its interest and fee-free monthly payment solution through THG Ingenuity, the Technology Services division of THG.

is a vertically integrated digital-first consumer brands group, retailing its own brands, in beauty and nutrition plus third-party brands, via its proprietary technology platform to an online and global customer base. THG is powered by THG Ingenuity, its proprietary end-to-end e-commerce technology, infrastructure and brand building platform. THG Ingenuity: Provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licences, in addition to stand-alone digital services, including hosting, studio content and translation.

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling customers to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by turning the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments, without additional registrations or applications. Splitit enables merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly instalments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Serving many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants, Splitit’s global footprint extends to thousands of merchants in countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005077/en/