03.11.2018 - 03:21 Uhr INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ebix, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBIX). This investigation concerns whether Ebix has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On October 5, 2018, Ebix and management announced that they had decided to replace the Company’s outside auditor (Cherry Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick