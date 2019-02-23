23.02.2019 - 01:52 Uhr INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Stamps.com Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STMP). This investigation concerns whether Stamps.com has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended. Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick