31.10.2018 - 16:03 Uhr IZEA to Participate in 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 15, 2018

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has been invited to participate in the Ninth Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, which is being held on November 15, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. IZEA management will attend the event from 8:00 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.