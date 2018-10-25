25.10.2018 - 01:38 Uhr J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) (the Company) said today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, to discuss operating results for the third quarter of