23.03.2018 - 03:56 Uhr James Hardie Expects to Complete Acquisition of Fermacell in Early April

On 8 November 2017 James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German-based XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, Fermacell GmbH) from Xella International S.A. The company previously disclosed an indicative close in the fourth quarter of James Hardie's 2018 fiscal year.