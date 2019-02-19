19.02.2019 - 23:06 Uhr Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announces Proposal to Acquire Balance of HomeFed

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF or Jefferies), which currently owns 70.1% of HomeFed Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOFD or HomeFed), a developer and owner of residential and mixed-use real estate properties primarily in California and New York, announced today that it is proposing to acquire the remaining common stock of HomeFed not already owned by Jefferies (the "Proposed Transaction").