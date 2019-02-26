26.02.2019 - 18:52 Uhr
John Mansfield, formerly of Verifone joins FreedomPay leadership team to accelerate Global Platform adoption
Mansfield to spearhead Enterprise Merchant growth across all key verticals and grow Partnerships and Alliances for FreedomPay's Award Winning Commerce Platform
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the leading global Customer-Centric Commerce Platform, has announced the
appointment of John Mansfield to its leadership team. Mansfield will be responsible for driving revenueDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.