18.05.2018 - 04:49 Uhr

Jury finds Lallemand Did Not Willfully Infringe DSM's Patent

MONTREAL, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing intellectual property dispute between DSM and Lallemand, a jury in Madison, Wisconsin this week delivered a verdict finding that certain Lallemand TransFerm® products infringe United States Patent No. 8,795,998. While Lallemand very much respects the legal process, we were surprised by this outcome and will vigorously contest it

