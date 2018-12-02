02.12.2018 - 18:23 Uhr
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics presents continued positive results from a Phase Ib/II study of APR 246
STOCKHOLM, December 2, 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics today presented positive clinical results for its drug candidate APR 246 at the 2018 American Society of
Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, US. An Overall Response Rate of 95% and a Complete Remission (CR) rate of 70% were achieved in an ongoing Phase I/II combination study of APR 246 and
