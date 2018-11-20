20.11.2018 - 06:45 Uhr
Kazia Share Purchase Plan Raises A$0.8 Million, Taking Total Funds Raised to A$4.2 Million
SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused
biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP), as described in the SPP booklet dated 23 October 2018, has now been successfully
completed.
The SPP achieved subscriptions from eligible shareholders amounting to approximatelyDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.