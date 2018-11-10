10.11.2018 - 04:29 Uhr KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copper Creek in Fort Worth

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announced today the grand opening of Copper Creek, a new commuter friendly community in Fort Worth, Texas. Located near the Alliance Corridor, Copper Creek offers easy access to major freeways, including Highway 287 and Interstate 35, and close proximity to Fort Worth Meacham International Airport and downtown Fort Worth. This press release features multimedia. View the full Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick