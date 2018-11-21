21.11.2018 - 02:50 Uhr KB Home Expands Footprint to Offer New Homeownership Opportunities in Seattle

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced its expansion into the Seattle market, with its national reach now encompassing 36 markets in eight states. The home builder has already completed land acquisitions in Pierce and King Counties, where it plans to launch its first new-home communities in the Seattle market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005817/en/