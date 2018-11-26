26.11.2018 - 08:19 Uhr Kering Announces New Developments in Its Digital Strategy

Regulatory News: Kering (Paris:KER): Digital is at the very heart of Kering’s Houses strategies. Customers draw inspiration from today’s hyper-connected world and they engage with luxury brands through the digital tools they use every day. In a fast-changing environment, the success of Luxury Houses depends upon their ability to offer bold creative propositions, an exceptional customer Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick