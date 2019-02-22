22.02.2019 - 17:21 Uhr Keysight and MediaTek Demonstrate 5G NR Data Call Using Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with Integrated Baseband

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the industry’s first successful demonstration of a 5G New Radio (NR) IP data transfer call using MediaTek’s Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with integrated baseband. The demonstration used MediaTek’s Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick