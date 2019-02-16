16.02.2019 - 23:43 Uhr KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Inlyta (axitinib) Reduced Risk of Death by Nearly Half Compared to Sunitinib as First-Line Treatment for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced presentation of the full results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with Inlyta (axitinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at the 2019 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick