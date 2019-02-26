26.02.2019 - 01:09 Uhr
Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that John Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company’s senior management will participate in Citi’s 2019
Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019. There will be a live panel discussion with John Kilroy beginning at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Company’s website
at www.kilroyrealty.com