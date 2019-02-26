26.02.2019 - 01:09 Uhr

Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that John Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company’s senior management will participate in Citi’s 2019 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019. There will be a live panel discussion with John Kilroy beginning at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.kilroyrealty.com

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick