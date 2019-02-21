21.02.2019 - 19:25 Uhr
Kingdom of Sweden issues 3-year dollar benchmark
Kingdom of Sweden issues USD 2.0 billion (approximately SEK 19 billion) in a new three-year bond at a yield of 2.587 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance maturing
on-lending to the Riksbank.
The transaction was priced at mid-swaps flat. Nearly 50 investors took part in the deal with bids totaling USD 3.3 billion.
- We had strong demand from both central banks and bank treasuries,