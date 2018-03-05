05.03.2018 - 02:30 Uhr
KKR Completes Investments in LS Group’s Auto Parts and Copper Foil Businesses
LS Group ("LS"), one of South Korea's largest diversified corporations, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has completed its investment in LS
Automotive ("LSA"), an electrical auto parts maker for the global automotive industry, and has completed the acquisition and carve-out of KCF Technologies Co., Ltd. (“KCFT”), the copper foil
and flexible copper clad