07.11.2018 - 20:37 Uhr KLM Holdings Reports on Samsung, With Higher Profits and a New Product Line

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - KLM Holdings (https://www.klmholdings.com/) research and analysis department has commented on Samsung as they will announce their new foldable smartphone to its developer conference this week. The new device will be a new concept both in its design and user interface. Samsung has already recorded a higher operating profit at around $15.5 billion U.S Dollars in its most recent Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick