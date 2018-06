12.06.2018 - 10:50 Uhr Konecranes the first Finnish company to join CIRCit - a Nordic research project around circular economy

Konecranes the first Finnish company to join CIRCit - a Nordic research project around circular economy Konecranes has been accepted as a tier 1 company in the CIRCit research project. With operations in the Nordic countries, the CIRCit project supports Nordic companies to discover opportunities within circular economy.