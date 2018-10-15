15.10.2018 - 15:58 Uhr
The EF100 Returns: Industry League Table From Elite Franchise is Back for Year Two
Elite Franchise United Kingdomto subscribe to the physical publication on Newsstand.
For more information, visit: http://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk/2018-08-24-12-11-15/apply-now-ef100-2019
Data:
* https://www.thebfa.org/external-relations-pr/franchise-industry-research/
Elite Franchise
Elite Franchise is the definitive publication for the franchising sector. Published by Channel Edge Media, this monthly magazine is full with news and features for franchisors and franchisees. http://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk
