18.11.2018 - 23:21 Uhr Landmark PALISADE Trial of AR101 Published in New England Journal of Medicine

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published the full results of the landmark phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101, Aimmune's investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy.