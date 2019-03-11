LANDOR HOPE AND GLORY: 747 TOUCHES DOWN AT HEATHROW

British Airways, Frankfurt/M.



Logo: British Airways





Frankfurt/M. (pressrelations) -

Boeing 747, reg G-BNLY, arrived at Heathrow this morning in the recognisable Landor liveryThe aircraft will take to the skies on long-haul routes currently served by the Boeing 747British Airways is painting selected aircraft in heritage designs to mark its centenaryBritish Airways today welcomed the arrival of the third in its series of four heritage liveries - a Boeing 747 painted in the Landor design, which will be recognisable for many as it flew on British Airways aircraft between 1984-1997.The 747, registration G-BNLY, touched down at Heathrow this morning and will enter service this afternoon. It will be flying to long-haul destinations served by the Boeing 747, with the design remaining on the aircraft until it retires in 2023.The aircraft marks the third heritage design to join the fleet, with one final design to be revealed later this month as the airline continues to celebrate its past while looking to the future in its centenary year. As with the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) liveried 747, and the British European Airways (BEA) liveried A319, the aircraft can be followed using tracking website Flightradar24.Alex Cruz, British Airways Chairman and CEO, said: "The Landor livery is one of our most famous designs, and many will remember seeing it in the skies at some point in their lives. Introducing these liveried aircraft has been a huge honour, and were excited to reveal details of the final design soon.In its centenary year British Airways is hosting a range of activities and events. As well as looking back, the airline is also hosting BA 2119 - a programme, which will lead the debate on the future of flying and explore the future of sustainable aviation fuels, the aviation careers of the future and the customer experience of the future.The airline will be working with expert partners to identify BAs 100 Great Britons; the people up and down the country who are currently shaping modern Britain, and of course, the year would not be complete without some special flying and moments for customers.The centenary activity is taking place alongside the airlines current five-year £6.5bn investment for customers. This includes the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft. The airline will also be introducing new Club World seat with direct aisle access later this year.

British Airways