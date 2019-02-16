16.02.2019 - 01:35 Uhr Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration and Announcement of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Board of Directors of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:LOR) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.05799 per share on the Fund's outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 11, 2019.