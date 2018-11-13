13.11.2018 - 03:08 Uhr

LG Innotek Introduces 'C-V2X Module' based on LTE cellular communication

"Vehicle-to-everything communication through cellular technology" SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced that it has developed "C-V2X (Cellular-Vehicle To Everything) module" based on LTE cellular communication. C-V2X stands for "Cellular-Vehicle To Everything," referring to the system that shares information such as driving conditions among

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick