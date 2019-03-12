12.03.2019 - 15:11 Uhr

LGC Capital Files Interim Financial Statements

MONTREAL, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LGC Capital Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "LGC") (TSXV: LG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings").  The Interim Filings have been made through the

