06.03.2018 - 01:57 Uhr Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 12, 2018 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Presenting the Company's