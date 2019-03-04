04.03.2019 - 23:48 Uhr Licensed Crypto Exchange Covesting Announces the First Listing on the Platform

GIBRALTAR, March. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending a long-time developing an algorithm for token assessment and listing procedures, Covesting, a Europe-based licensed digital currency exchange and professional trading platform offering a secure and technologically advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, has announced its first listing on the platform. DigiByte