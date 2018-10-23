23.10.2018 - 14:56 Uhr
Limoneira to Present at the 2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference
Limoneira Company (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus packing, sales and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today that Harold
Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference, to be held NovemberDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.