07.11.2018 - 02:52 Uhr
Linse Capital, Together With Oppenheimer Asset Management, Invested $63M in Valens
HOD HASHARON, Israel, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The latest funding will speed up development and shorten time-to-market of Valens' automotive portfolio to meet customer demands
for autonomous vehicles
Valens, the developer of HDBaseT technology for the audiovisual and automotive markets, announced today that Linse Capital, joined by Oppenheimer Asset Management, investedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.